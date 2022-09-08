House Of Black Works AEW Dark: Elevation With One Less Member

The evidence continues to mount that suggests Malakai Black has finished his run with AEW.

According to a report from F4W Online, the House of Black's Brody King and Buddy Matthews faced off against Isaiah Prince and Kubes on AEW Dark Elevation, with King and Matthews picking up the win. King and Murphy were announced as the House of Black, but the group's leader and namesake was nowhere to be seen. House of Black member Julia Hart, who also wrestled a match for Elevation, accompanied King and Murphy to the ring.

Rumors have circulated that Black asked AEW CEO Tony Khan for his release last month. Those reports were later backed up by Fightful Select, with Khan reportedly granting Black his release. According to that same report, conditions were put in place in order for his release to go through, but it's unknown what those conditions were.

Following the trios match at All Out on Sunday that pitted the House of Black against Sting, Darby Allin and Miro, Black seemingly said his goodbyes to the crowd by giving a bow.

In August, Black revealed that he'd been working through a serious back injury that caused him to consider retiring. It's unclear if his reported release is related to the injury.

Malakai Black debuted in AEW in July 2021, just over a month after being released by WWE. During his time wrestling for AEW, Black had a lengthy program with Cody Rhodes, as well as feuds with Death Triangle and Sting, Darby Allin and Miro after forming the House of Black.