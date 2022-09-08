Claudio Castagnoli Believes The BCC Could Use This Female AEW Star

The Blackpool Combat Club originally consisted of Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, with William Regal in a coach-like role. Wheeler Yuta was inducted as the third wrestler in the group following a violent match he and Moxley had on the April 8 edition of "AEW Rampage." The BCC then added Claudio Castagnoli at Forbidden Door, as he was Danielson's replacement in a match against Zack Sabre Jr. won by Castagnoli with the Ricola Bomb. It's possible the faction could add more members, possibly a woman.

"I think Blackpool Combat Club could use a female," ROH World Champion Castagnoli said on "AEW Unrestricted." "I'll pick Serena Deeb, probably. I think she would be a good fit for the Blackpool Combat Club."

Deeb has been with AEW since 2020 after previously working as a coach in WWE for two years. Deeb's most notable on-screen role was as a member of the Straight Edge Society, which was led by CM Punk, in WWE more than a decade ago.

Although "The Professor" has not won a championship AEW to this point, she has challenged for the AEW and ROH Women's championships this year on pay-per-view, losing to Thunder Rosa at Double or Nothing and suffering defeat at Death Before Dishonor against Mercedes Martinez. Deeb did win the NWA Women's Championship in October 2020, holding it for 222 days.

