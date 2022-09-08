Mr. Kennedy Confirms He Was Supposed To Be Payoff For Infamous WWE Angle

As WWE's ruthless aggression era was fizzling out and the PG, family-friendly era of the company's television product was gaining steam, a loud-mouth man from Green Bay, WI, started making a name for himself in WWE. Ken Kennedy, also known as Mr. Kennedy, was positioned as a fast-rising star, even earning victories over The Undertaker and capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 23. But in the end, Kennedy's rise would be halted as they were approaching one of the biggest storyline reveals in WWE history. Instead of Hornswoggle, Kennedy was supposed to be revealed as Vince McMahon's illegitimate son in 2008. So why was that push halted so abruptly? Kennedy stopped by "NBC Sports Boston" and candidly discussed what went down.

"I was told that it was going to be me, and we built TV that way for several weeks, and then I got in trouble, so I messed up, and then I got suspended for a month, I think. Yeah, I was suspended for thirty days, I want to say," Kennedy recalled, referencing the infamous Signature Pharmacy scandal, "[and received a] $10,000 fine and that kind of threw everything off because literally, the week that they were supposed to reveal that it was me was in Green Bay, Wisconsin of all places, and then that happened."

"So that really threw a wrench in everything," Kennedy continued, "and they said, 'Alright, we're going this way.' And they had already stated that it was somebody in the company that had blonde hair, it was a male who had blonde hair, and that narrowed it down to Hornswoggle, me, and The Sandman. And so, it was actually between The Sandman and Hornswoggle, and they chose to go with Hornswoggle." After WWE, Kennedy (wrestling as Ken Anderson) went on to become a two-time TNA/Impact World Champion and was most recently seen competing for the NWA.