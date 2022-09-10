Madcap Moss Hopes To Play A Role In Toppling Top WWE Stable

When one-time college-football standout Riddick Moss evolved into Baron Corbin's antic, suspenders-snapping sidekick Madcap Moss, it marked a milestone in the Minnesota native's fledgling WWE career. And in the grand tradition of long-suffering proteges standing up to their tyrannical mentors — from Virgil seeking vindication against the Million Dollar Man up through Damien Mizdow reclaiming his sense of self from The Miz — Moss was bound to break free from Corbin's reins. And now he might have his sights set on a Reigns of an entirely different order: Undisputed Universal WWE Champion Roman Reigns.

On SiriusXM's "Busted Open," hosts Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer conducted a virtual chat with Moss that covered a range of topics, but Moss was most effusive when discussing Reigns and his Bloodline faction, which just added Anoa'i family member Solo Sikoa to its ranks (its competitive members now include Reigns, Sikoa, The Usos, and glorified gofer Sami Zayn, for those keeping score).

"Reigns is on this unbelievable run, and I have so much respect for him," Moss shared. "He says he's in God-mode, and it's hard to disagree." However, he didn't stop there, insisting that, "At the end of the day, someone needs to knock The Bloodline off. Nothing lasts forever. In some form or fashion, I would love for Madcap Moss to play a part in that. When we're talking about sky's the limit, right now they're the sky — the Bloodline."

Whether Moss' hopes come to fruition depends on a constellation of factors — the designs of WWE's newly reshuffled creative team, Moss' health, momentum among fans, and so forth — but it's not a bad way to generate some buzz for himself and put his bosses on notice.

