Wrestling World Reacts To Queen Elizabeth II's Death

The world was stunned today by the news of England's Queen Elizabeth II passing away at the age of 96. Seemingly everyone is reacting to the passing of Elizabeth — who served as Queen of England for 70 years — including those in the professional wrestling world, whether they hail from the United Kingdom or not.

And it's not just wrestlers, either. Shortly after the Queen's passing was announced, UK promotion PROGRESS Wrestling took to Twitter to offer condolences.

"Everyone at PROGRESS Wrestling sends their sincere condolences to the Royal Family following the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II," PROGRESS tweeted.

Shortly after PROGRESS came former WWE star Paige. The free agent kept her statement on Twitter short and sweet.

"RIP to our Queen Elizabeth," Paige tweeted.

Even shorter and sweeter was the tweet from AEW's William Regal.

"Rest well my Queen," Regal tweeted.

Another British AEW star, Anthony Ogogo, was more verbose. "They just don't make them like this anymore," he tweeted. "It's now time for you to finally rest. Thank you."

Not to be outdone, AEW's Dustin Rhodes also posted a brief tweet offering his condolences.

"#RIPQueen," Rhodes tweeted.

And if you thought reactions to Elizabeth's death would be confined to just UK and US wrestlers, think again. In a far more lengthy statement, lucha libre legend, second generation star, and former WWE Super Astros talent El Hijo del Santo also took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the Queen's passing.

"Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth," Santo tweeted. "To all my friends in England, to my friend that I love so much, who baptized my daughter, and to all the English people as well as to the fans of wrestling, my condolences."