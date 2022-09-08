Booker T On If CM Punk Would Return To WWE If He Leaves AEW

Booker T shared his thoughts on whether or not a WWE return is in the cards for CM Punk. Speculation has run rampant about a potential exit from AEW after a recent backstage brawl. Punk certainly didn't leave WWE on good terms. Speaking to Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman, Booker T discussed what makes it difficult to see Punk and WWE bury the hatchet.

"CM Punk has definitely been very polarizing as far as comments about WWE ever since he's left," Booker T said. "So, I think it would be hard, it would be really hard for him just to swallow his pride and go back to that, that monster, that demon that created a lot of these problems that he thinks he has. I think it would be hard on both sides."

Booker T also believes the ship on Punk returning to WWE may have sailed, saying. There was hope when Punk became an analyst on FOX's "WWE Backstage" show, but Booker T feels it was simply the result of a major push from FOX.

"I think FOX really wanted him there. With the 'SmackDown' show and FOX being a huge part of that they really wanted to see Punk back in the WWE, but I just think it was a deal that was just really, really hard to make."

Booker T also didn't seem sold on where Punk would fit in WWE today, saying, "I wonder what would his positioning be." The WWE Hall of Famer went on to say that Punk's injuries since returning to wrestling prove that it isn't easy to perform at a high level at his age.

