Booker T Addresses Whether He Will Fill Pat McAfee's WWE SmackDown Commentary Seat

Booker T recently stirred the pot on social media following news of Pat McAfee stepping away from the "SmackDown" commentary table to join ESPN's "College GameDay." The WWE Hall of Famer took to his Twitter account to post an image of himself working on commentary.

During an interview with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman, Booker T discussed the possibility of making a return to commentary on WWE TV.

"You know, what I say with my job is I'm always available when I'm available," Booker T said. "I never go looking for anything like that. Right now, I got so many projects with WWE, as well as outside of the WWE."

Booker T went on to say that if WWE gives him the call, he'll be prepared. He also talked about how demanding the position of color commentator can be.

"People don't realize, being at that table is 52 weeks out of the year," Booker T said. "You're in a different city, it's like being one of the boys, it's like being on the road. I'm happy, I'm like so content with where I am in my life right now. I cannot be missing my golf outings on a weekly. So, that's a hard job."

Booker T served as a color commentator on the "SmackDown" brand before eventually becoming an on-screen general manager. As of late, Booker T has been seen on the kickoff shows for WWE's premium live events. He also makes appearances on "RAW Talk." It's safe to say that if WWE wants Booker T to return to the booth, it won't come cheap.

