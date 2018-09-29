Adam Page Talks About The Bullet Club Moving As One To Their Next Destination

Adam Page spoke with CBS Chicago about the Bullet Club sticking together as they look to make their next move. A move that could result in staying with ROH / NJPW or heading off to WWE.

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Adam Page, and Kenny Omega's contracts all end around each other at the end of the year and apparently the group will move as one when the time comes to sign with a promotion. Page gave more insight about why they are going in this direction.

"I think as a collective, as a group, we have been able to change wrestling," Page said. "We were able to … I mean this wasn't my money. I didn't self-finance "All In," but my friends were able to self-finance and sell-out a show that had over 11,000 people in attendance. I don't even know what the numbers were who watched it from home. It is something that's just absolutely unheard of. And it's something that we all did together.

"I think, as a group, we are really on to something, and I think we wanna continue this. It would be a real disservice to everyone who has supported us and got us to this point if we were to abandon what we've built. It certainly doesn't mean it can't evolve and change, and it should, and it will. But I feel like we have too much of a good thing going to try to abandon it. And we all know that collectively we have more leverage than we ever had. More than anyone else has had in a very long time."

Page was then asked based on the above response if that means they are leaning towards staying away from WWE, so they don't abandon what they've already built up. Page didn't think where they work should really change that.

"I think what we've built is not necessarily bound to where we work," Page responded. "A lot of what we built, and really, I feel like the most feedback that I get is from doing stuff with Being The Elite, which could conceivably happen anywhere. It could happen … You catch my drift. So I don't want to, at any point, rule anything out. If you kinda catch my drift on that one."

Cody Rhodes has already noted he will be a free agent on January 1, 2019, so Page was asked - outside of when the contract expire - is there any kind of timetable to make a decision on where the group will plant their flag. Page didn't think having a concrete date would be beneficial to the group.

"No. Not at all," Page said. "And I think putting time restraints on, 'I will have made the decision by 'X' time,' I don't know if that's a good move, because things change from day to day, literally. I could give you a lot of examples, but things change day to day. And drawing a line where you think you'll make a decision one way or the other, I don't think is really advantageous. I think to just see what happens when it happens and kinda go with your gut as your gut tells you to go with it."

Page also discussed more about "All In" and what he wants to accomplish in wrestling. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.