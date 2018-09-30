Wrestling Inc.

Braun Strowman On Film Set (Photo), Former WWE Women's Champion Turns 40, Forgotten Sons Theme

By Joshua Gagnon | September 30, 2018

- Above is the official entrance theme for the Forgotten Sons (Jaxon Ryker, Steve Cutler, and Wesley Blake).

- Today, former WWE Women's Champion Candice Michelle turns 40. Also, former Impact X Division Champion Trevor Lee turns 25.

Bully Ray Says Liv Morgan Shares Some Blame For Errant Brie Bella Kicks On WWE RAW
See Also
Bully Ray Says Liv Morgan Shares Some Blame For Errant Brie Bella Kicks On WWE RAW

- As noted, Braun Strowman will be making his big screen debut in the upcoming comedy, Holmes and Watson, starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. Strowman appears around the 1:30 mark in the video below. The film is set to release on December 21. Strowman commented on the experience of being on set.

"Well the cats out the bag and I can talk about it now!!!! I will be making my big screen debut December 21st in the new #HolmesAndWatson #movie along side #WillFerrell #JohncReilly #SteveCoogan it's surreal to even be typing this right now because I have been such huge fans of these guys and there work for so long. It was such an unbelievable experience working with such talented people. I can't wait to see the debut of it. I hope it's as awesome as I felt doing it!!!! The future is bright for The Monster Among Men."

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

ROH Death Before Dishonor Results

Most Popular

Back To Top