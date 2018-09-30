Braun Strowman On Film Set (Photo), Former WWE Women's Champion Turns 40, Forgotten Sons Theme

- Above is the official entrance theme for the Forgotten Sons (Jaxon Ryker, Steve Cutler, and Wesley Blake).

- Today, former WWE Women's Champion Candice Michelle turns 40. Also, former Impact X Division Champion Trevor Lee turns 25.

- As noted, Braun Strowman will be making his big screen debut in the upcoming comedy, Holmes and Watson, starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. Strowman appears around the 1:30 mark in the video below. The film is set to release on December 21. Strowman commented on the experience of being on set.

"Well the cats out the bag and I can talk about it now!!!! I will be making my big screen debut December 21st in the new #HolmesAndWatson #movie along side #WillFerrell #JohncReilly #SteveCoogan it's surreal to even be typing this right now because I have been such huge fans of these guys and there work for so long. It was such an unbelievable experience working with such talented people. I can't wait to see the debut of it. I hope it's as awesome as I felt doing it!!!! The future is bright for The Monster Among Men."