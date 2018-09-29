Corey Graves On Brie Bella - Liv Morgan, WWE Looks At Undertaker - Triple H Matches, Braun Strowman

- In the video above, Braun Strowman was included in the trailer for the upcoming film, Holmes & Watson, starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. At the 1:30 mark, Strowman is in a ring and gets hit with a chair by Reilly. The film is set to hit theaters on December 21.

- WWE continues to hype Triple H vs. Undertaker's match at WWE Super Show-Down as their last encounter by looking back at a number of their one-on-one matches over the years. WWE went into detail about each one going back to 1996 when the two first met in the semis of the Kuwait Cup.

- On Twitter, an individual reacted to a tweet from Mike Johnson of PWInsider in regards to Brie Bella accidentally kicking Liv Morgan in the face twice on this week's Raw, which resulted in Morgan sustaining a concussion. Johnson noted all wrestlers make mistakes, even Stan Hansen who broke Bruno Sammartino's neck during a match. Corey Graves got in on the conversation and agreed that accidents do happen, noting that's how his in-ring career ended.

Regarding the negative reaction to @BellaTwins, there has not been one pro wrestler in the history of pro wrestling who hasn't made a mistake in the ring at some point. Stan Hansen dropped Bruno Sammartino on his head and broke his neck. Accidents happen. One did last night. — Mike Johnson (@MikePWInsider) September 25, 2018

You just compared Brie Bella to Stan Hansen. https://t.co/kMXg6KbgTI — When the Ryan Hits the Conflicts He Thinks Like a (@jworth) September 26, 2018

Accurately so. Especially in this day and age full of "experts." Accidents happen. I had my career ended because of them, and I harbor no ill will. It's not ballet. Screw everyone that thinks they know/can do better.



I wish all of the "smart" fans were actually smart. https://t.co/l8ND6Xjxi0 — The Great Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 26, 2018