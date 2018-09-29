Wrestling Inc.

Corey Graves On Brie Bella - Liv Morgan, WWE Looks At Undertaker - Triple H Matches, Braun Strowman

By Joshua Gagnon | September 29, 2018

- In the video above, Braun Strowman was included in the trailer for the upcoming film, Holmes & Watson, starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. At the 1:30 mark, Strowman is in a ring and gets hit with a chair by Reilly. The film is set to hit theaters on December 21.

- WWE continues to hype Triple H vs. Undertaker's match at WWE Super Show-Down as their last encounter by looking back at a number of their one-on-one matches over the years. WWE went into detail about each one going back to 1996 when the two first met in the semis of the Kuwait Cup.

WWE Reportedly Planning Huge Shawn Michaels Singles Match
See Also
WWE Reportedly Planning Huge Shawn Michaels Singles Match

- On Twitter, an individual reacted to a tweet from Mike Johnson of PWInsider in regards to Brie Bella accidentally kicking Liv Morgan in the face twice on this week's Raw, which resulted in Morgan sustaining a concussion. Johnson noted all wrestlers make mistakes, even Stan Hansen who broke Bruno Sammartino's neck during a match. Corey Graves got in on the conversation and agreed that accidents do happen, noting that's how his in-ring career ended.





Related Articles

Comments

Recent

ROH Death Before Dishonor Results

Most Popular

Back To Top