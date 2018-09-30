Edge And Christian Podcast, Fans On WWE Stars Playing Mental Games, Top 5 Best NXT Tag Finishers

- Above is a look at the five coolest tag team finishing moves. Starting at number five: #DIY (Meet in the Middle), The Ascension (Fall of Man), War Raiders (Fallout), American Alpha (Grand Amplitude), and at number one, The Revival (Shatter Machine).
- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Who is playing the best mind games on SmackDown LIVE?" As of this writing the results are Samoa Joe (60 percent), WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch (25 percent), and Aiden English (14 percent).
- Edge and Christian's E and C's Pod of Awesomeness is going on a brief hiatus for the next couple weeks. The tweet about the break said they will explain why when they return.
