At the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, Punishment Martinez successfully defended the Ring of Honor Television Championship, defeating Chris Sabin in the process. Martinez continued to attack Sabin after the match, until Jeff Cobb made the save. Cobb then laid out Martinez with a swinging suplex, before heading to the back.

During last night's Death Before Dishonor TV tapings, Punishment Martinez defended the title yet again, this time against Jeff Cobb. Martinez dropped the ROH Television Championship to Cobb, and according to F4WOnline, Martinez has reportedly worked his final match for the promotion.

It is also being reported that the former Ring of Honor Television Champion is heading to the WWE.

Martinez trained at the Monster Factory, and has been competing in Ring of Honor since 2015. The wrestler won the Survival of the Fittest tournament in 2017, and unsuccessfully challenged for the NEVER Openweight Championship last year. Martinez won his first championship in Ring of Honor back in June this year, defeating Silas Young to become the new Ring of Honor Television Champion.