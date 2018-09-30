Huge IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match Set For NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling

Kenny Omega will defend the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling on October 8 against Kota Ibushi and Cody. This will be only the second time the title is defended in a triple threat match.

After defeating Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii at tonight's NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed, Omega initially wanted to just face Ibushi, but Cody came out and inserted himself into the match. Omega actually liked the idea and went with the change.

Below is the updated card:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Kota Ibushi vs. Cody (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* KUSHIDA vs. Marty Scurll (for the vacant IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

