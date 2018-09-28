John Cena Book Signings Announced, Mojo Rawley Video From The WWE PC, Curt Hawkins On His Streak

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week, featuring Curt Hawkins plugging his new WWE Network Collection and reflecting on his losing streak.
- As noted, John Cena's "Elbow Grease" children's book will be released on Tuesday, October 9. The book was written by Cena. The following book signings have been announced:
* October 9 at 6:30pm: Barnes & Noble at Union Square, New York City (free photo op with book purchase)
* October 12 at 6:30pm: Philadelphia Free Library, Philadelphia (free photo op, Q&A, conversation with book purchase)
- Below is new video of Mojo Rawley training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:
Speed Kills. Sprint Series at the @WWEPerformCtr.— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) September 28, 2018
Constantly diversifying and modernizing my training in the perpetual search for greater opportunity. @WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/z6zIq7Sa5t