John Cena Book Signings Announced, Mojo Rawley Video From The WWE PC, Curt Hawkins On His Streak

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week, featuring Curt Hawkins plugging his new WWE Network Collection and reflecting on his losing streak.

- As noted, John Cena's "Elbow Grease" children's book will be released on Tuesday, October 9. The book was written by Cena. The following book signings have been announced:

* October 9 at 6:30pm: Barnes & Noble at Union Square, New York City (free photo op with book purchase)

* October 12 at 6:30pm: Philadelphia Free Library, Philadelphia (free photo op, Q&A, conversation with book purchase)

- Below is new video of Mojo Rawley training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: