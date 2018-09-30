John Cena Talks How Much Longer He'll Be In China, WWE's Travel Schedule

John Cena is currently living in Yinchuan, China where he's shooting a film with Jackie Chan. During his time there, Cena has been posting videos of going to a supermarket and even ice skating in a mall.

In his most recent video, Cena talked about if he felt acclimated to living in China after being there for three months.

"I've been here in China for three months now - and although we're moving to different cities - I've been in the country for three months and I still don't feel acclimated," Cena admitted. "I feel adjusted, things are still new and fun and I don't quite understand everything. I think it would probably take a few years, but it's amazing how much more comfortable I became after about a month and a half."

Cena spoke about when it comes to traveling the world with WWE he often wouldn't get a chance to see much of the city he's in because there's always another show to get to. He also noted he'll be in China for another two months.

"Travel in the WWE is amazingly relentless, but it's only because we have an audience that's so spread out," Cena said. "We come to perform in Shanghai, you leave the next day because the routing is so very difficult, it's logistically impossible to keep you there because there's another show to be had. This is similar to everywhere across the world. I've often told people, 'I've been around the world 25 times and seen nothing.' So, being able to come here and make this my home, like, I'm here.

"I've been here for three months and I'll be here for two more. So, five months out of a calendar year, I'm here. Instead of saying, 'I'm visiting,' I'm now living here and I kind of treat it that way. I try to use language wherever I can, I try to be more accustomed to the culture, try different things, and I've found places that I like and developed my own sense of comfort, but I'm always trying to challenge myself to kind of experience more and more."

Cena is scheduled to team up with Bobby Lashley to take on Elias and Kevin Owens at WWE Super Show-Down on October 6.

You can see Cena's full comments in the video above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.