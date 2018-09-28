Lita On WWE Stars Dealing With Social Media, Who Topped The WWE Rankings?, Finn Balor's First Wish

- Above is video of Finn Balor granting his first individual Make-A-Wish Wish, meeting Wish Kid Armani at the recent WWE RAW in Dallas.

- WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently spoke with The Mirror and talked about today's Superstars using social media and how it's one of their biggest assets.

"Oh my gosh! Trish [Stratus] and I have talked about this because we really didn't have this; yes we had the instant feedback from the fans live, and they're never shy! But, now, it's almost like people have instant access [to you] and it's part of your job almost, to post and let everyone know where you are – it's a whole separate job to add to your already-demanding job," Lita said. "I don't know, man… if anyone follows me on social media then I'm sorry, because I'll go dark for weeks at a time!

"It's interesting how your brain works because 100 people can say yours was the best match ever, and one person will say 'that match sucked, you were sloppy, I don't like you and you don't deserve the title', or whatever it is. People can say 'I don't care what people think' and 'it doesn't bother me', but it does. It's a whole other thing in [the heads of WWE talent] while they're trying to stay grounded and keep a positive attitude on a lack of sleep and everything that comes with being a WWE superstar. I don't know how those guys handle it, I think it would be very challenging – I had the luxury of not dealing with it when I was there."

- Below are the latest WWE Top 5 Power Rankings with The Shield at #1, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch at #2, RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre at #3, Samoa Joe at #4 and The Bar at #5.