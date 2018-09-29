Lita Reveals When She Found Out About Facing Mickie James At WWE Evolution

Lita spoke with SunSport before her upcoming WWE Evolution match against Mickie James and when she found out about the match. Here are some of the highlights:

The first WWE Evolution matches announced featured past Superstars rather than the current stars in the division:

"I do think it's a little odd that the first matches announced were Trish's and mine because we are not even part of the current roster, even though I do think it's interesting for people to see us come back. But in the same regards to the women's Royal Rumble, there were a handful of us brought back, but I wouldn't say the focus was on the past generation. It was on the current roster. This is an entire night of women's wrestling and there will be plenty of the current crop having a big spot and featuring and I do think that is what is going to happen – and that's what it should be about. We just happen to be in the matches that were announced first and we are going to deliver – you'll see."

When she found out about her match with Mickie James:

"We were told a while ago that there was going to be an all-women pay-per-view and they were still getting it together, but they asked if I'd be interested in being a part of it in some capacity – and I told them to count me in. That's pretty much all the conversation was. I didn't know if I'd be doing commentary or even just being invited to attend to support the women. And then I found out when you all did that Mickie James would be my opponent and I would not just be a part of Evolution but I'd actually be in the ring. That's when you just hold your breath and go with it."

If she's talked with James since finding out:

"I didn't speak with Mickie instantly. The next day after the announcement I was like 'is that real?' I had to let it sink in and process it. And the next morning I was like 'I've got this, this is going to be rad.' That's when I was on the phone to Mickie."

