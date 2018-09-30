Mia Yim Makes NXT In-Ring Debut (Photos)

Mia Yim made her in-ring debut at last night's NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida where she defeated Aliyah. It was confirmed earlier this month WWE had sign Yim who is also involved in this year's WWE Mae Young Classic.

Below are photos from Yim's debut:

''m living the best life. ?? — Mia Yim (@MiaYim) September 30, 2018

At last year's Mae Young Classic, Yim advanced to the second round, losing to Shayna Baszler. In this year's tournament she has made it to the second round and will go up against Kaitlyn. The new NXT star has previous worked for TNA, SHINE, Shimmer, and CZW.