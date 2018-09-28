New Stipulation Added To Cody Rhodes Vs. Nick Aldis NWA Championship Match

At tonight's ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV, Nick Aldis joined commentary during the Bullet Club vs. CHAOS 10-man tag match. During the match, Aldis announced his upcoming match against the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes at NWA 70 will be a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Rhodes jumped on commentary after the Bullet Club's victory to say he accepts.
The match will take place on October 21 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Rhodes defeated Aldis for the title earlier this month at "All In."
