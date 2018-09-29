Randy Orton On Evolution Reunion, NBA Stars List Their Favorite WWE Moves, WWE Trademarks More Names

- Above, WWE looked at NBA Stars and Wale listing out their favorite WWE moves. The Stone Cold Stunner and Sweet Chin Music were among the favorites.

- As noted earlier this week, WWE recently filed to trademark the following names: Fall Brawl, Halloween Havoc, World Championship Wrestling, WWE Hidden Gems, WCW Monday Nitro, All Star Wrestling, NWO New World Order. They have also filed for the following: WCW Thunder, WCW Saturday Night, and Saturday Night's Main Event.

- Earlier this week, WWE announced Evolution will be reuniting at the 1,000th episode of SmackDown on October 16. Randy Orton has since commented about joining up again with Triple H, Ric Flair, and Batista: "The most dominant faction created by WWE returns in full for a historic night."