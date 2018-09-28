Batista Returning To WWE For Huge Reunion At SmackDown 1000

WWE has announced that Evolution will reunite at the big WWE SmackDown 1000 episode on Tuesday, October 16. Mike Rome makes the announcement above.

The Evolution reunion will feature WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Triple H, Randy Orton and Batista.

WWE is expected to bring back more former Superstars for the 1,000th episode of SmackDown, including WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The Undertaker is also scheduled to appear.

SmackDown 1000 takes place on October 23 from the Capital One Arena in DC. The arena is advertising Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton, The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles but WWE has not confirmed these matches.

Below is WWE's announcement on Evolution: