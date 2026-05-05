Booker T On WWE Releases: 'Cuts Are Inevitable'

Thanks to four new cuts and rumors of pay cuts to wrestlers still under contract, the WWE departures/releases/whatever you want to call them from a few weeks ago remain at the very top of the newswire. For the most part, many have been sympathetic towards the wrestlers let go, especially in the wake of how much money certain TKO/WWE executives have received. But even the sympathetic ones have acknowledged that, regardless of the circumstances, releases are an unfortunate part of the wrestling business.

This is the camp WWE Hall of Famer and "NXT" color commentator Booker T falls into. Discussing the cuts on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker talked about how wrestlers getting let go was a part of the business, enough of one that he has incorporated it into how he mentors up and coming young talents, helping them prepare to be released and how to avoid it.

"I always say this kind of stuff is going to happen," Booker said. "It's inevitable that it's going to happen. I talk to these young guys all the time and I tell them 'Man, you guys got a certain amount of time, you know, to really start making some improvements for the upper echelon to see 'Man, we see something in this guy. We see something in this guy. I don't know about this guy.”

"It's so important for these young guys to really hone in and take this thing [as] serious as they possibly can. Not saying that the ones who got cut didn't take it seriously or anything like that, but you've got to try to figure out how to make yourself stand out in this business. Especially today, because there's so many young kids trying to get into this business."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription