AEW Collision Ratings & Viewership Report: 5/2/2026

For the past three months, "AEW Collision" has managed to average over 400,000 viewers on a weekly basis, but this past Saturday's episode was the lowest viewership total that the program has recorded since January.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "Collision" averaged 347,000 viewers and posted a 0.06 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership declined by 13%, while the 18-49 demo managed to slightly improve after logging a 0.05 the Saturday prior. Additionally, the May 2 episode was the first time in 10 weeks that "Collision" has drawn lower than 350,000 viewers.

Depsite AEW's weekend program taking a hit this past Saturday, the show also faced tough sports competition on the night, with both NBA and NHL action dominating the charts. Game 7 of the series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics drew nearly 9 million viewers on NBC, while game 1 of the second round matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes brought in 2.5 million viewers on ABC.

Although "Collision" had been on a hot streak until this past Saturday, its viewership figures have declined by 13% since May 2025. In addition, the show has failed to improve in the 18-49 demo, with the category being down by 25% since this time last year. As NBA and NHL playoffs continue, it remains to be seen if "Collision's" audience will struggle to increase, or if its numbers will inch closer to 400,000 with AEW Double Or Nothing on the horizon. Moreover, this upcoming Saturday, AEW has a huge opportunity to bounce back from last week as "Fairway To Hell" will take place from the Sofi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, which will be a special episode of "Collision."