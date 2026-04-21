AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/16/2026

Since the middle of March, "AEW Collision" has had one of its best viewership runs of the year, with the last three episodes of the show drawing over 400,000 viewers each. However, last week's edition of the program took place on Thursday instead of Saturday due to WWE showcasing WrestleMania 42 over the weekend, and though some of AEW's broadcasts fail to perform in its usual timeslot, "Collision" recorded one of its best totals of the year for last week's show.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "Collision" averaged 473,000 viewers and posted a 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership increased by 12%, while the 18-49 demo stayed even at 0.08. In addition to reaching the 470,000 viewer threshold, last Thursday marks the fourth most-watched episode of "Collision" this year. AEW also benefited from not airing "Collision" on Saturday, as the show would've faced stiff competition not only from WrestleMania 42, but also the beginning of the NHL and NBA Playoffs.

Along with posting a strong rating last week, "Collision's" average viewership numbers have increased by 7% since April 2025. That said, the same cannot be said for the 18-49 demo, with the program's totals dropping by 20% in the category since this time last year. Over the next month, AEW will continue to build to one of its biggest pay-per-views of the year, Double Or Nothing, which could result in "Collision's" viewership staying above the 400,000 viewer mark heading into the summer.