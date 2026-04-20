AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/11/2026

The final stop before the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, the April 11 edition of "AEW Collision," grew in both viewership and ratings.

The average viewership for the shop rose to 423,000 viewers, as compared to the 373,000 viewers the previous week (April 2), according to "Programming Insider." It should be noted, however, that the April 2 edition of "Collision" didn't air in its usual Saturday slot and was preempted to Thursday night. While viewership for the pre-Dynasty "Collision" was higher, it is still lower than the previous four-week average, which is at 467,000. "Collision's" viewership for the month of April is also higher than the same period last year, with this month's average at 423,000 compared to 395,000 last year.

The 18-49 key demographic ratings also grew, albeit marginally, for the show, rising from 0.07 to 0.08, which is also the four-week average for the show. The show, as per "Wrestlenomics," was ninth in the ratings on the night.

The April 11 "Collision" was headlined by a women's tag team match involving the Brawling Birds, the duo of Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter, who got one over Marina Shafir and Thekla, ahead of their respective matches at Dynasty. Kazuchika Okada retained his AEW International title against Myron Reed, while The Hurt Syndicate returned to action with a winning start.