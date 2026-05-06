Royce Keys Teases Union With WWE's Bloodline: 'I've Known That Family' For A While

Over the past few weeks, Royce Keys has continued to dominate on "WWE SmackDown," as he's defeated all of his opponents in three minutes or less and became the Andre The Giant Memorial 2026 Battle Royal winner last month before WrestleMania 42. So far, Keys has been focused on building his resume on a singles level, but he's already expressed interest in working with one of WWE's most successful wrestling families.

Speaking on "Unseen with Joey Karni," Keys revealed that many members of The Bloodline are some of his real-life friends and named who from the family he'd like to work with in the future.

"Jacob Fatu and I have a history together. I've known that family for quite a while. So, the Usos, Solo, I've known that family a long time. So, there is some history there."

During their time on the independent wrestling scene, Keys and Fatu fought against and alongside each other for years. Throughout the 2010s, both men often teamed together in the company All Pro Wrestling before going their separate ways. Following his final year in APW, Keys signed with All Elite Wrestling while Fatu took his talents to Major League Wrestling and many other indie promotions before joining WWE in 2024.

This past Friday on "SmackDown," Keys and Fatu shared their first interaction together on WWE television, where the former AEW star reflected on knowing "The Samoan Werewolf" for 15 years and motivated him to dethrone Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash this upcoming weekend.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Unseen with Joey Karni" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.