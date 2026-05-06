Paul Wight Isn't Ready To Retire But Doesn't Want To 'Steal Glory' From AEW Roster

AEW veteran Paul Wight has discussed if he wants to get in the ring once again and what his goals are in pro wrestling.

Wight, who has had a legendary career, hasn't wrestled since 2024, but continues to be involved in AEW as a commentator. In an interview with Gareth A Davies, the former WWE star said that he has an interest in wrestling, but his goal now is to mentor and train youngsters.

"Yes and no [on his desire to get in the ring]. I think Father Time's undefeated. I think there's a responsibility that comes with being a 'legend.' I've had my day in the sun. I've had my battles, turmoils, championship runs, big angles. I've had that. I want to see our talent achieve the same things that I've been able to do in my life with a good career, good respect professionally, and a lot of love for the people that I've worked for in the places that I've been, the fans I've interacted with," he said.

The former Big Show is enjoying his time teaching the young stars of AEW to achieve what he has, but he still has the itch to get in the ring and show them what he's got. However, if he were to get in the ring, he would like to do it to elevate the wrestler he's sharing the ring with.

"There are guys I want to get in there and mix it up with because I know I can talk all I want outside of the ring, in the locker room, or car rides, or wherever we get to chat, but there's so much that could be done in that ring with timing and whatnot," he added. "So, my goal is to get in there and literally help younger talent. It's not about me getting over and stealing the glory and all that other horses*it that a lot of older people do that are in this industry."

Wight said that there are four stars on the AEW roster that he would like to work with, but didn't name them.