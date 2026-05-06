Jeff Jarrett On WWE Returning To Saudi Arabia Amid War With Iran: 'It Shocks Me'

AEW's Jeff Jarrett is shocked that WWE would consider going back to Saudi Arabia despite the political turmoil in the region.

WWE will return to the Middle Eastern country on June 27 for the Night of Champions PLE, despite the war that's taking place. Jarrett, on his "My World" podcast, stated that it's surprising that WWE would consider going to Saudi Arabia after everything that's happened recently.

"I'm just saying it shocks me [that they're going to Saudi Arabia]. You shock me that they're going in June, and we are, to my knowledge — again, you know me better than most, I don't follow it like hour by hour of what's going on — I just do know we do have a conflict going on currently. It's ongoing, and our administration and Iran's administration are vehemently opposed to certain things," he said.

Host Conrad Thompson asked Jeff Jarrett whether Saudi Arabia may be pushing WWE to continue holding events in the country to reassure everyone that things are fine there, or if WWE wants to go ahead with its scheduled shows to boost its bottom line. He thinks that it could be both, and TKO's Ari Emanuel will be the one making the decision.

"Ari answers, no doubt. I mean, it could be both. So, I'm not going to say your point that Saudi's going, 'Oh, no. We need it more now than ever.' There's probably some of that," Jarrett said. "Yes, it's a great marketing tool and everything that goes with it. And Ari wants to meet his numbers. So I can see both sides. I guess where I'm going is, read the room, is kind of where I was going with it. And I know Ari's not worried about reading the room. He's worried about reading his reports, if that makes sense."

WWE will host Night of Champions, but reports have said it will not hold either "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" around the event, which it usually does for international PLEs.