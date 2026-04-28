Report: Saudi Arabia Won't Host WWE Raw & SmackDown Events Around Night Of Champions

WWE will reportedly not be hosting "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia around its WWE Night of Champions premium live event currently set for the city in June, according to a new report. The news comes after POST Wrestling obtained audio from a TKO town hall meeting where WWE President Nick Khan addressed staff on Monday.

According to POST Wrestling, in that meeting, Khan can be heard stating that only the PLE will be held in Saudi Arabia on June 27. He did not mention during the virtual meeting where the episodes of the red and blue brand, on June 26 and 29, respectively, would be taking place.

The company announced on Thursday that Night of Champions will be held in Riyadh amid the ongoing US-Israel conflict against Iran. Saudi Arabia is geographically located between the Middle Eastern nations. During the town hall, and according to POST's report, Khan said that WWE will only be going to Riyadh if it's deemed safe and United States citizens are allowed to travel there, and that he will be traveling alongside Paul "Triple H" Levesque to the country for the show. He said that WWE is continuing to monitor the situation.

WWE WrestleMania 43 is also currently set for Riyadh in 2027, though no set dates have been revealed publicly for the event, and it's not known if the event will remain two nights, as it has over the last few years. Reports back in March indicated that WWE had "contingency plans" in place for both Night of Champions 2026, as well as WrestleMania 43. During the town hall, Khan told staff WWE is committed to holding the "Showcase of the Immortals" in Saudi Arabia next year.