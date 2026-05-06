WWE's Charlotte Flair On Her Father Ric Flair: 'He's In Timeout A Lot'

WWE's Charlotte Flair has joked about why her father, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, is often on "timeout."

Ric Flair is vocal about most things related to pro wrestling — and often courts controversy with his opinions — especially when it comes to his daughter, WWE star Charlotte Flair. Charlotte, in a recent interview with "ESPN," discussed being attacked by the Fatal Influence faction, led by Jacy Jayne, and she was asked about Ric Flair's reaction whenever he sees his daughter in such situations.

"Well, I just hope he doesn't have Twitter or Instagram active when he sees something like that happen. He's very vocal about me, about my career. But I mean, as any parent should be or is. He just happens to be Ric Flair and very opinionated," she said.

When Stephen A. Smith asked "The Queen" if her legendary father wishes to get in the ring when he sees wrestlers beat her up, Charlotte said she usually puts her father on "timeout," which she claims happens often.

"Well, no [I don't allow him to get in the ring], 'cause I'll put him in timeout. Absolutely not. He's in timeout a lot, though," she joked.

Ric, who hasn't been shy to voice his opinions about his daughter, calling her the best wrestler in the world, recently expressed disappointment at how she was used at WrestleMania 42. Charlotte has recalled being pushed by her father right from a young age in various sports, and has spoken about how her father can be frustrating and overbearing, but has said that he has always believed in her ability.