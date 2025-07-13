WWE's Charlotte Flair Shares Story Of Dad Ric Embarrassing Her During HS Sports Tryout

Given that she's held more Women's Championships than any of her contemporaries, it would be easy to think that things have been easy for WWE's Charlotte Flair. A quick look at the fan response she's drawn, especially recently, would tell a different story, however, and that's before taking into account that her father, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, is one of the most decorated wrestlers in history. But as tough as it's been to follow in his footsteps in the ring, at times, it was even more challenging for Charlotte outside of it.

In her article on "The Player's Tribune," Charlotte delved into many topics, including one time where her father embarrassed her. Fortunately for Charlotte, this embarrassing moment didn't come during her wrestling career. Unfortunately for Charlotte, it came at a time that may have been even more challenging; high school.

"I'm in my freshman year of high school, and I'm trying out for varsity volleyball," Charlotte said. "We're running the mile. I'm going pretty slow. Don't get me wrong — I'm not slow. At all. I'm, like, insanely fast. But I'm making sure I don't go full speed. The "cool" seniors on the team are jogging, and I don't want to seem uncool. I really want them to like me. So I kind of slow myself down, closer to their pace. And that's when I hear it. 'GET. YOUR. ASS. MOVIN'.'"