Charlotte Flair Addresses Polarizing Reactions To 2025 WWE Return

Following a 14-month, injury-related hiatus, Charlotte Flair returned to action in historic fashion by winning the Women's Royal Rumble for a record-setting second time. Flair's win foremost secured her a championship opportunity of her choosing (later revealed to be Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship). It also resulted in polarizing reactions from the WWE Universe. For Flair, that isn't necessarily a bad thing.

"I think there is a misconception that people are like 'oh, Charlotte Flair is good' or that I was trying to be good," Flair told Daily Mail UK. "I keep going and not that she's trying to be good or she's trying to be bad. No. Charlotte Flair is above being good and bad. She is just Charlotte Flair. She's the end all be all of women's wrestling. I am the end-all be-all of women's wrestling. Now that I have learned from every opportunity I have learned from every opponent. I've learned from every scenario to me you're either wooing or booing. Get on board, learn to love it."

According to Flair, her perception to fans changes from event to event. As an example, Flair noted that her recent live event match against Piper Niven in Nottingham, England produced cheers in her favor, whereas Niven received boos. The night prior in Belfast, North Ireland, however, yielded the opposite fan reactions.

"I love that I can take people on that roller coaster," Flair added. "Either way, yeah, if we don't hear anything then we worry!"

Looking ahead, Flair will challenge Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. For Stratton, it will mark her first appearance on the grand stage. Meanwhile, Flair heads into her eighth.