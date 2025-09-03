Ric Flair Calls WWE's Charlotte 'Best Wrestler In The World,' Names Only Person Close

Over the last 10 years, Ric Flair hasn't been shy when it comes to speaking highly of his daughter Charlotte Flair, often stating that she's the best in-ring performer in the industry and has defended her when fans claim that she's over-pushed by WWE's creative team. Although "The Queen" sometimes feels that her father's comments or presence has hurt her career, Flair remains vocal about his daughter being the best professional wrestler alive today, but believes one future WWE Hall Of Famer is a close second, despite being an overlooked talent.

"She only became a wrestler by accident. But not only is she the best female wrestler, she's the best wrestler in the world and the most athletic person in the company. She is the best wrestler, male or female and I can say that without flinching, without looking back. The only person who I think is close to her, when he is on and healthy, when you think about in ring timing and knowing where you are all the time, is Randy Orton. Randy's really underutilised," Flair told "The Escapist."

"The Nature Boy" continued by providing his thoughts on Randy Orton's current position within WWE, explaining that "The Viper" is underused due to his blunt communication style.

"I don't know. I think maybe he made somebody mad along the way. Randy's not afraid to say what he thinks and that's not always popular."

Although it's been half a decade since Orton has held a world championship, he's still been heavily involved on "WWE SmackDown" this year, as he's currently feuding with Drew McIntyre and challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title four months ago.

