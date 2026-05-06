Bully Ray Has Concerns About Ricky Saints Following WWE SmackDown Debut

New "WWE SmackDown" star Ricky Saints has a lot of promise, but something was missing from his main roster debut, according to Bully Ray.

Saints made his main roster debut on "SmackDown," where he came face-to-face with his friend Cody Rhodes, and later had a singles match with him. While analyzing the match on "Busted Open," Ray said that two wrestler friends of his had the same complaint about the match.

"Here is what's interesting to me about the match, and it has nothing to do with the match. It actually has to do with two texts I got from two separate wrestlers. If I get one text, it's like, okay, but I got two of the same texts. [The texts said] 'Bubba, do you think Cody gave Saints too much in the beginning of the match?'" said Ray. "[Saints has to shine] Especially if he's going to lose. You've got to give an opportunity to get over if he's not going to go over."

Ray then pointed out what could hold back Saints on the main roster, and discussed if he sees him as being championship material.

"So when it comes to Ricky's future on the main roster, I have to say, wait and see. We know that Ricky gets it done on the microphone, and he also gets it done in the ring. We saw it in his showing against Cody. I just don't know if Ricky has hit his stride. And I'm hoping on the main roster he can," he said. "Like, he really has all this charisma. Is Ricky Saints world champion material? I'm a fan, too. But for me, being a fan and being a businessman, there's two different things here. I have to try to look at it as, can this be 'the guy'?"

Ray hopes that Saints can truly transform into world champion material as he noted how impressed he was with him, be it in NWA, AEW, or "WWE NXT."