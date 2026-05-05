WWE Announces May Dates For Roman Reigns, Including Clash In Italy PLE

After reports that World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns won't be on "WWE Raw" at all in June leading into Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, WWE released a graphic on social media with all the "Tribal Chief's" dates for May. Fans already know that Reigns will be defending his gold against Jacob Fatu at Backlash in Tampa, Florida, but four more dates are listed on the graphic.

WWE announced in a post to X (formerly Twitter) that Reigns will be on the "Raw" episode the Monday after Backlash in Knoxville, Tennessee. He will also be live on the next two episodes, May 18 and May 25 in Greensboro, North Carolina and Columbus, Ohio, respectively. Reigns is also listed for WWE Clash in Italy on Sunday, May 31 from Turin, Italy. "The Tribal Chief" is not advertised to be on the Saturday Night's Main Event special on May 23 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Acknowledge your Tribal Chief in person. ☝️ Don't wait to see @WWERomanReigns, buy your tickets NOW! 🎟️: https://t.co/DewXMi9HpH pic.twitter.com/1HVr3Xa4t8 — WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2026

After Reigns won the World Heavyweight Championship in a five-star match against CM Punk to headline WrestleMania 42 night two, he proclaimed that he would be full-time through the summer. WWE initially advertised Reigns for June dates, but fans noticed in the following days he had been pulled from those ads.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer, WWE chose to remove Reigns from the schedule for June because he will not be used for Night of Champions in Riyadh on June 27. Reigns missed Night of Champions last year, a show that saw Cody Rhodes crowned King of the Ring after a victory over Randy Orton, but Reigns had been featured on a poster circulating social media ahead of the event.