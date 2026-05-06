AEW Announces Tonight's Dynamite To Be Dedicated To Late TNT & TBS Founder Ted Turner

AEW will present a special three-hour block of "AEW Dynamite" followed immediately by "AEW Collision" Wednesday night, and according to the company, the show will be dedicated to the late Ted Turner, who died on Wednesday. AEW made the announcement via its X (formerly Twitter) account and said the show on TBS, a network Turner founded, will be dedicated to the media mogul, and former owner of WCW.

"AEW mourns the loss of Ted Turner and sends our condolences," the post read. "A pioneer of TV and founder of TBS & TNT, Turner championed pro wrestling on his networks since the 1970's. AEW proudly continues that tradition, and we dedicate Wednesday Night Dynamite tonight on TBS to his memory."

President of AEW, Tony Khan, has been open about his admiration for WCW, a promotion his company has often been compared to throughout the years. Turner was president of WCW during the "Monday Night Wars," and approved Eric Bischoff's idea to present "WCW Monday Nitro" against "Monday Night Raw," kicking off the era of professional wrestling history. With the sale of WCW to WWE in March 2001, Turner was out of the wrestling business.

AEW mourns the loss of Ted Turner and sends our condolences. A pioneer of TV and founder of TBS & TNT, Turner championed pro wrestling on his networks since the 1970's. AEW proudly continues that tradition, and we dedicate Wednesday Night Dynamite tonight on TBS to his memory. pic.twitter.com/S5lJJNDyAF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2026

Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" will see AEW World Champion Darby Allin defend his gold against TNT Champion "The Jet" Kevin Knight. Orange Cassidy will go head-to-head with Dax Harwood in a double jeopardy match, where if Harwood wins, FTR and Tommaso Ciampa earn a shot at the AEW World Trios titles. If Cassidy gets the win, the Conglomeration earns a future shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Elsewhere, AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley will face Juice Robinson in an eliminator match. Harley Cameron and Mina Shirakawa will also take on Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida.