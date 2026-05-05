Bully Ray Explains What He Wants To See From Cody Rhodes Vs. GUNTHER In WWE
Following an ambush on last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER seem to be on track for their second singles bout in WWE, this time with the former's Undisputed WWE Championship potentially at stake. Before the two officially square off in another match, though, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes the build should position one of them as an overwhelming favorite.
"When I think of Cody and GUNTHER, I'm excited for the simplicity and for that old school feel. Old school rules, new school tools. Let's use that old school style of heat and baby face for these two guys, because they are the exact opposite ends of the spectrum. Love and hate, black hat, white hat, good guys and bad guys, and let's put a little bit of a new school twist on it," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Let's give it some modern storytelling."
"But I'll be damned," he continued. "WWE is notorious for 50-50 booking. I don't want 50-50. GUNTHER making Cody a bloody mess will be considerably different than Randy Orton making Cody a bloody mess ... I pray to the wrestling gods that this is not 50-50 booking. I don't want to see GUNTHER get up on Cody one week and then Cody get back. I want straight heat until their first [match]."
So far, GUNTHER has the upper hand in his budding feud with Rhodes, having made "The American Nightmare" pass out to his sleeper hold twice on "SmackDown." To further his statement, "The Ring General" then raised up Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship belt.
Looking ahead, Ray wants to see Rhodes' attempts at revenge thwarted by GUNTHER with a 100% success rate. To do that, Ray foresees GUNTHER possibly surprising Rhodes with even more sleeper holds, or bloody attacks, on a weekly basis.
Ray Suggests That GUNTHER Lean Into His History With Another World Champion
Beyond the overpowering physicality, Ray suggested that GUNTHER could lean into his history with 17-time world champion John Cena, and simultaneously, Rhodes' connection to him.
"Cody loved John. Cody followed the Cena playbook. GUNTHER can bring that all up to him," Ray said. "'Your idol, the guy you followed, the guy you emulated, the guy you wanted to be, the guy whose playbook you fought, I'm the guy who did this. I'm the guy who retired your guy. What do you think I'm going to do to you? I'm going to take your championship. I'm gonna demoralize your name. I'm not going to put any respect on you. I'm going to take your championship and maybe I'll even retire you. You've done a lot, Cody Rhodes. From the Rock to Brock to John Cena, you've done that all, but you have never met a guy like me.' I'm just spit balling."
Last December at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, GUNTHER made Cena tap out in what was the final in-ring performance of his career. Afterward, an emotional Rhodes lingered by the ring, staring at the signature sneakers and armbands that Cena left behind. When Rhodes eventually exited as well, he praised Cena for working by the book and setting a high bar for his fellow WWE Superstars — something Rhodes now hopes to do himself.
Rhodes and GUNTHER initially faced off in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble. It wasn't until Crown Jewel 2024, though, that they wrestled each other in a formal one-on-one match, with Rhodes emerging victorious.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.