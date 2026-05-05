Bully Ray Explains What He Wants To See From Cody Rhodes Vs. GUNTHER In WWE

Following an ambush on last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER seem to be on track for their second singles bout in WWE, this time with the former's Undisputed WWE Championship potentially at stake. Before the two officially square off in another match, though, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes the build should position one of them as an overwhelming favorite.

"When I think of Cody and GUNTHER, I'm excited for the simplicity and for that old school feel. Old school rules, new school tools. Let's use that old school style of heat and baby face for these two guys, because they are the exact opposite ends of the spectrum. Love and hate, black hat, white hat, good guys and bad guys, and let's put a little bit of a new school twist on it," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Let's give it some modern storytelling."

"But I'll be damned," he continued. "WWE is notorious for 50-50 booking. I don't want 50-50. GUNTHER making Cody a bloody mess will be considerably different than Randy Orton making Cody a bloody mess ... I pray to the wrestling gods that this is not 50-50 booking. I don't want to see GUNTHER get up on Cody one week and then Cody get back. I want straight heat until their first [match]."

So far, GUNTHER has the upper hand in his budding feud with Rhodes, having made "The American Nightmare" pass out to his sleeper hold twice on "SmackDown." To further his statement, "The Ring General" then raised up Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship belt.

Looking ahead, Ray wants to see Rhodes' attempts at revenge thwarted by GUNTHER with a 100% success rate. To do that, Ray foresees GUNTHER possibly surprising Rhodes with even more sleeper holds, or bloody attacks, on a weekly basis.