Liv Morgan Details How New Self-Performed WWE Entrance Music Came About

Since aligning with the Judgment Day in 2024, Liv Morgan's cheerful character has shifted into one more focused on creating chaos through cunning means. Or as she describes it in her new entrance music: "trouble, trouble, that's me."

While appearing on "What Do You Wanna Talk About," Morgan opened about how her self-performed theme song, inspired by her WWE persona, came to be. "I got a unique opportunity," she said. "I just got asked if I would like new music and I said yes. And they were like, 'Would you like to sing it?' And I was like, 'Wow.' I'm not a singer. I don't sing. I love to sing in the car, in the shower, but sometimes I hit a note and I'm like 'Damn, I ate that.' Other than that, I kind of just leave it to Mariah Carey. But I said yes, and then they really liked the song. That turned into, 'Would you like to do a music video?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' So we created the concept for the Trouble music video, which is just very much making bad decisions, causing trouble, having fun. Then we shot the music video like last week in two days."

According to Morgan, her music video preparation consisted of her attending a three-day boot camp where she learned its choreography. Despite never taking a dance class beforehand, Morgan came out of it instilled with confidence, and moreover, grateful for the experience.

Morgan released the "Trouble" music video just days before her WrestleMania 42 clash with then-WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. With some help from the Judgment Day, Morgan ultimately pinned Vaquer to become the title's new holder at the big event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.