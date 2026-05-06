Matt Hardy Comments On TNA Pulling Wrestlers, Says Boss Carlos Silva Is 'Learning'

Matt Hardy has touched upon the situation surrounding TNA wrestlers being pulled out of matches against AEW wrestlers, absolving TNA's Carlos Silva from blame for it.

Hardy, in his appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," was full of praise for his boss, Silva, and said that he's learning quickly about the unpredictable world of pro wrestling.

"Carlos is a very, very smart and savvy business guy. And he is not from the wrestling world, and I think he has got — he's really been thrown into it. He's got a crazy fast introduction to the carny world of pro wrestling in some ways. You know, there there's some things that have just happened that he has kind of ended up in, where he didn't get the best feedback from it, obviously, but he's learning every step of the way."

Hardy was then asked about TNA Wrestling wrestlers being pulled from shows featuring AEW stars, explaining why TNA eventually decided to withdraw its talent from such matches.

"Well, in my honest opinion, I think if we are partners with WWE and WWE has kind of laid it out how we're working together with TNA and you know, AEW is kind of it's own entity, we probably, from that point on, should probably have said, 'Oh, if you're doing any bookings, we probably shouldn't do you know, TNA-AEW thing,'" he stated. "These things happen, and I think in these finishes they had, things that were going to work for both parties, when it was all said and done. It probably should have never been set to begin with, is what I would say from the beginning."

The veteran star feels such matches between TNA and AEW wrestlers should not happen in the future due to TNA's partnership with WWE. Hardy added that Silva is learning about the intricacies of pro wrestling along the way, while also noting that all parties involved were compensated for the matches that didn't happen.