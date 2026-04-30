Carlos Silva Explains Why He Pulled TNA Talent From Indie Matches Against AEW Stars

TNA President Carlos Silva has addressed his decision to stop TNA stars from wrestling AEW wrestlers, and how it was a hard decision to take.

TNA recently pulled out its stars from facing AEW talent, which they put it down to "partner conflicts." In a recent appearance on "Busted Open," Silva expanded on the situation.

"It was super tough [to take the decision], and, look, all these business decisions are tough, and I don't like being called a little bi*ch on social any more than anyone does. But it's okay, you know, you take the good with the bad and you got to make some hard decisions," he said.

Silva seemingly alluded to rivals airing their shows on the same nights as TNA events, while also accusing them of blocking the promotion from using certain venues. He added that the decision to stop TNA stars from appearing against AEW stars was made to safeguard the promotion, and asserted that they tried their best to remedy the situation.

"We've had, you know, some other folks come at us and they've moved into our nights. They've made some decisions, they've tried to block us in arenas and venues and that stuff's real and it's out there and it's okay because everyone's got to make the decisions for their business," Silva added. "But we're also just not gonna lie down and not make decisions that are good for our business. And, unfortunately, sometimes those decisions are tough and we're very thoughtful about them, and we try to do the best to make good when we have to make those decisions, and in the case of, you know, Nic [Nemeth] and Leon [Slater] and a few of the matches that had to get they had to get shut down, we tried to make good and make calls and take care of the business as best we could."

The TNA Wrestling president took full responsibility for the decision to pull TNA wrestlers after discussing it with his team.