Bully Ray Explains Why MJF Vs. Nic Nemeth Should Still Take Place

Bully Ray isn't pleased with TNA Wrestling for pulling Nic Nemeth out of his match with MJF, and says he's legally allowed to wrestle the AEW star.

TNA's recent directive to its wrestlers, which forbids them from facing AEW stars, led to several matches being scrapped, one of which was a clash between AEW's MJF and TNA Wrestling's Nic Nemeth at Create-A-Pro Wrestling. Bully Ray believes there's no reason the match shouldn't happen.

"Unless Nic's TNA contract specifically says you are in no way, shape and form allowed to be on the same show as, be in the same ring as, work with in any way shape or form AEW contractual talent. Unless that very specific wording is in the independent contractor's contract, he can go do whatever he wants and wrestle whoever he wants," declared Ray on "Busted Open." "And even in a court of law, if both sides are to go in front of a judge, the judge is going to want to know, is this an independent contractor contract? Because right off the bat, they understand the scope of what they're dealing with. Now it'll come down to nuance and gray area and the actual, the verbiage."

Ray urged TNA and its president, Carlos Silva — who many assume decided to bar TNA stars from wrestling against and on the same card as AEW wrestlers — to let the match between MJF and Nemeth go ahead, but be clearer with restrictions in the future.

"If the perception is that Carlos Silva is to blame, and if the reality is that Carlos Silva is to blame, if I'm Carlos and I'm taking all this backlash, I'm just saying, you know what, let the match happen. For next time, we're going to be a little bit more careful about it," he added.

Ray questioned which party would be affected by the match and empathized with all parties involved, including the two wrestlers, the promotion, and its founder, Brian Myers. Ray is hopeful the match will take place in the future, which Nemeth thinks will happen too.