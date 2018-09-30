Ring Of Honor Star Injured, Requires Surgery

Last Friday at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, Tenille Dashwood was unsuccessful in prying the Women of Honor Championship away from Sumie Sakai. Dashwood initially passed out in the ring to the armbar submission giving Sakai the victory, and after the match, Tenille was attacked backstage. However, the identity of the attacker wasn't revealed, and it was done to write Dashwood out of storylines.

As reported by PWInsider, during the ROH TV tapings after the pay-per-view, Dashwood came out to the ring with her arm in a sling. Tenille then revealed that she has been working with an injured shoulder for the past six months, and that she would be undergoing surgery to repair the damage. Dashwood also revealed that in addition to an injured shoulder, she has an autoimmune disease and a skin condition.

Dashwood had earlier cancelled multiple independent bookings, to give her shoulder some time to heal. There is no current timetable for Dashwood's return.

