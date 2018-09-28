ROH Stars Hype Death Before Dishonor PPV (Videos), Nick Aldis ROH TV Tapings Match Announced

In the videos above and below, multiple wrestlers hyped tonight's ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV, which we will have live coverage of beginning at 9pm ET. Above is a quick recap of ROH Women of Honor World Champion Sumie Sakai calling out Tenille Dashwood to challenge for her title.

- Below, ROH World Champion Jay Lethal put out an open challenge and Will Ospreay answered his challenge. Lethal recounts a year ago was the last time they faced each in the ring and Lethal beat him. Lethal said Ospreay has been consumed by this loss and is finally coming back to avenge his loss, but Lethal promised he won't be leaving Las Vegas without his title.

- As of this writing, the ROH World Six-Man Tag Titles are not being defended, but The Kingdom feel like they are due a rematch against Cody and The Young Bucks and want it at the PPV. Cody and the Young Bucks are currently booked in a 10-man Bullet Club vs. CHAOS tag match.

- Below, ROH TV Champion Punishment Martinez, Silas Young, The Addiction, and Kenny King also hyped their respective matches.

- ROH announced at the Death Before Dishonor TV tapings on September 29 it will be Nick Aldis vs. Christopher Daniels. Here's the updated card for the show:

* Cody (c) vs. Willie Mack (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)

* The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends vs. SANADA and EVIL vs. The Addiction or The Briscoes (whoever loses at the Death Before Dishonor PPV)

* The Briscoes or The Addiction (whoever wins at Death Before Dishonor PPV) vs. Coast 2 Coast (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Jushin "Thunder" Liger and KUSHIDA

* Chris Sabin vs. Marty Scurll

* Kenny King vs. Chase Owens

* Nick Aldis vs. Christopher Daniels