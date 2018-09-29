Wrestling Inc.

Sasha Banks On MTV Wild 'N Out, AJ Styles Reads IGN Comments, How Old Is Candice LeRae Today?

By Joshua Gagnon | September 29, 2018

- Above, WWE Champion AJ Styles responded to IGN comments about his hair, WWE 2K19 rating, and more. Raw Acting General Manager, Baron Corbin, also made an appearance to question why AJ Styles is in 2K19's "Million Dollar Challenge" when he's not any good at video games.

- Today, Candice LeRae turns 33 years old. Also today, Tajiri (48) and Stacy "The Cat" Carter (48) have birthdays.

WWE Keeping Quiet On Sasha Banks' Injury And Status
- As noted, Sasha Banks made an appearance on last night's Wild 'N Out. Banks was recently pulled from the WWE Mixed Match Challenge and is currently out of action with an undisclosed injury.






