Taz Says WWE Could Have Handled Liv Morgan Concussion Spot Better

This past week on Monday Night RAW, The Riott Squad faced the team of The Bella Twins and Natalya in a six-woman tag team match. During the bout, Brie accidentally kicked Morgan in the face, injuring her in the process. WWE has since revealed that Liv suffered a concussion, and is currently being monitored by the WWE's medical staff.

Several past and present stars have since chimed in, and talked about how the Superstars involved in the match could have reacted better to Morgan's injury. Former WWE Superstar Taz talked about Morgan's injury on the most recent edition of The Taz Show, and elaborated on what the Superstars should have done immediately after Liv got injured.

"First off, Bella didn't… it wasn't intentional", Taz explained. "I watched it many times from a couple of different angles. It's not intentional; it happens. Their timing… both girls, their timing was off, it's that simple. It happens; it's a cliché and you hear it all the time, but it's a shoot, it is not ballet. It's not Liv's fault, it's not Bella's fault, it is their timing. It just happens.

"Liv got caught on a part of her chin, and that's basically what ended up knocking her out. It was scary seeing that happen to her. I have to say, I do think that WWE, their intentions… I always talk about how they're big into safety. This was a bang-bang situation, and I think that things could've been handled better, in my professional opinion. Just as an observer watching it, and someone who has been knocked out in the ring, someone who has knocked people out in the ring, I have to be honest in these comments.

Taz noted that the match should have immediately been stopped after Liv collapsed from the kicks.

"You might not hear this from people who work for WWE, or want to go back to WWE, but I'm just going to say it," Taz said. "That match has to stop, and that girl needs to be taken out ASAP. Once she got knocked out, she should not have tried to get up, no one should have touched her neck. Brie Bella was concerned about her, so she was checking on her, but everything needs to stop. She should not be involved in a spot later on, she should not have to lock up and push… you can see she's falling down, once Brie kicked her in the jaw and goes for the cover, you can see Brie is concerned.

"Brie knows something's wrong, and almost instinctually, Liv kicked out with such a weak kick out. And then Brie's nervous, and she is picking her up by the head, and the referee doesn't know what to do. And Brie's trying to hold her up, and Liv can't even stand up! And she's trying; she's got to be taken out of the ring, and it's got to end. It has got to completely just end. She has got to be taken out of the match. Nothing else should have happened. I just had to get that off my chest, and I got to be honest with you. I'm a little surprised at what went down."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Taz Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: The Taz Show