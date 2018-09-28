The IIconics Talk Good And Bad Of Social Media, Who They Want To Face At WWE Evolution

The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) spoke with TV Insider about social media, who they would like to face at WWE Evolution, and women's tag team titles. Here are some of the highlights:

Who they would like to face at WWE Evolution:

Peyton Royce: "I'm just going to speak on behalf of Billie here too, but it would be a three-way tag team match with the IIconics versus LayCool versus the Bella Twins."

Billie Kay: "I'm going to add another team in there."

Peyton Royce: "I already know what you're going to say but go ahead."

Billie Kay: "I was going to say Natalya and Beth Phoenix."

WWE creating women's tag titles:

Billie Kay: "One hundred percent yes."

Peyton Royce: "That has been our dream even before we got to the Performance Center."

Billie Kay: "We have always spoken, and quite publicly, that we want to pioneer that. We want to be part of this era of the women's tag team division."

Peyton Royce: "We want to have a part of it when it does happen. I feel it will happen in time, so we want to have a positive influence on that."

If it's tough being a public personality on social media:

Peyton Royce: "You know, if it wasn't for Billie, I would really struggle. I'm just being completely vulnerable here. You're right. Being on the main roster, there is a lot more talk. Sometimes I can't even go on Twitter for days because I just feel it's negative comment after negative comment. I understand that I put myself out there, and everyone is allowed to have their own opinion and say what they want, but Billie reminds me I have to take a step back. It's just social media. This is the highlight reel of my life."

Billie Kay: "Sometimes I go into mom mode. Being a little bit older, I get more protective of Peyton. I feel like I always have to watch out for that because we do have thick skin. Being in this business you have to have thick skin. But in saying that, you do get a lot of negativity. That's just how it's going to be. Everyone has their own opinions, and I'm not going to let someone else's opinion affect my life or feelings because I'm in control of that. We always try to bring each other up. That's what is important in life."

Peyton Royce: "There is the negative aspect of social media, but there is a lot of positivity that comes from it too. Like my favorite thing in the world is seeing someone wearing our Iiconics shirt. Billie and I try to highlight that on our Instagram story. That makes me genuinely smile. That makes me so happy to see."

Billie Kay: "Because we appreciate our fans so much. They are the best part of our careers."

Peyton Royce: "We wouldn't be us if we didn't have our fans and them supporting us too. I think that is a good way of looking at it. We have so much positivity, and that definitely outweighs the negativity."

Kay and Royce also discussed being in WWE 2K19 and Tenille Dashwood. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.