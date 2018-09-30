Update On Tenille Dashwood And Ring Of Honor

As noted, on Friday at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, Tenille Dashwood was unsuccessful in prying the Women of Honor Championship away from Sumie Sakai. Dashwood initially passed out in the ring to armbar submission giving Sakai the victory, and after the match, Tenille was attacked backstage. However, the identity of the attacker wasn't revealed, and it was done to write Dashwood out of storylines.

As reported by PWInsider, during the ROH TV tapings after the pay-per-view, Dashwood came out to the ring with her arm in a sling. Tenille then revealed that she has been working with an injured shoulder for the past six months, and that she would be undergoing surgery to repair the damage. Dashwood also revealed that in addition to an injured shoulder, she has an autoimmune disease and a skin condition.

Despite the setback for Dashwood, she has been offered a contract with Ring of Honor and is expected to sign soon with the company, according to PWInsider.

No word yet on how long Dashwood will be out of action after her surgery.