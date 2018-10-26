Adam Page Makes Crown Jewel Joke, Don Callis Returning To Commentary, Brandi Rhodes, Super Jr. Tag

- Above, Brandi Rhodes cooked jalapeno beer cheese bread in the latest "Shot of Brandi."

- The Super Jr. Tag League continued earlier today with ACH and Ryusuke Taguchi defeating Sho and Yoh in the main event. The top two teams will meet in the finals at NJPW Power Struggle on November 3. Below are the updated standings after today's show:

* BUSHI and Shingo Takagi (8)

* Sho and Yoh (6)

* KUSHIDA and Chris Sabin (6)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (6)

* Taiji Ishimori and Robbie Eagles (4)

* Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask (4)

* ACH and Ryusuke Taguchi (4)

* Volador Jr. and Soberano Jr. (2)

- NJPW announced Don Callis will be return to commentary with Kevin Kelly for "multiple upcoming events as well as Wrestle Kingdom 13." Callis had been absent from the booth for the past couple months, but looks like he'll return in the near future. NJPW's next big event is Power Struggle, which will feature Callis' friend Chris Jericho defending the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against EVIL.

- On Twitter, Adam Page cracked a joke about Chase Owens being the only "Crown Jewel" that people should be supporting. As noted yesterday, WWE Crown Jewel will still go on in Saudi Arabia on November 2.