Will Ospreay Removed From NJPW Power Struggle Card

Will Ospreay injured his ribs two weeks ago during his match with Chris Ridgeway on a Rev Pro/New Japan Global Wars event in Brixton, England, and NJPW took Will off the Road to Power Struggle tour to give him time to recuperate. The promotion then revealed that Ospreay would return to action at Power Struggle, in a match for the NEVER Openweight title against current champion Taichi.

However, New Japan Pro Wrestling has now announced that they have taken Ospreay off the Power Struggle card because of his injuries. NJPW posted the following on their official website, confirming Ospreay's absence from the November 3rd event in Osaka, Japan.

It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that Will Osprey will miss the event in Osaka on November 3rd (Sat). As such the NEVER Openweight Championship match has been canceled.

Having become injured in the UK, Will Ospreay has been undergoing treatment. However, his treatment has not progressed as quickly as we had hoped and unfortunately, he will have to miss the event on November 3 (Saturday) in Osaka Prefectural Gym (Edion Arena Osaka).

As a result, the NEVER Openweight Championship match (Taichi vs Will Ospreay), scheduled for the same event, will be canceled.

We offer our sincerest apologies to our fans who were looking forward to this championship match. Good luck Will, we look forward to your return at upcoming events.