- NJPW announced Tomohiro Ishii will defend the RPW British Heavyweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki at Power Struggle on November 3. Below is the updated card:

* Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki (RevPro British Heavyweight Championship)

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. EVIL (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Taichi (c) vs. Will Ospreay (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & David Finlay vs. Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi

* Kazuchika Okada & Beretta vs. Jay White & Bad Luck Fale

* Finals of the Super Junior Tag League

- The Super Jr. Tag League continues on with BUSHI / Shingo Takagi and Sho / Yoh tied at the top. Most of these events are currently being shown VOD through NJPW World. The next live show will be this Friday at 5:30am ET.

* BUSHI and Shingo Takagi (6)

* Sho and Yoh (6)

* Taiji Ishimori and Robbie Eagles (4)

* Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask (4)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (2)

* Volador Jr. and Soberano Jr. (2)

* ACH and Ryusuke Taguchi (2)

* KUSHIDA and Chris Sabin (2)

- As noted, Roman Reigns revealed his 11 year battle with leukemia on last night's episode of Raw, which required him to vacate the WWE Universal Championship to focus on his health. NJPW has since tweeted out a statement wishing Reigns a speedy recovery.